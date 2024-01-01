$15,000+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Optima
LX+
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
Used
113,605KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XXGT4L35GG050209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray Graphite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24336A
- Mileage 113,605 KM
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
2016 Kia Optima