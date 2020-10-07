2016 Kia Optima

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front license plate bracket
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder
Transmission: 6-Speed Sportmatic
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual driver seat w/2 way power lumbar support and manual passenger seat w/height adjuster
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, voice activation, SiriusXM satellite w/3 month subscription, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, 3.8" audio screen, 6 speakers, dual 12V charging ports and steering wheel mounted audio controls
