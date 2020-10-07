Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Optima

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Optima

2016 Kia Optima

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Optima

LX

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

  1. 6017271
  2. 6017271
  3. 6017271
  4. 6017271
  5. 6017271
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6017271
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L39GG047944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite (Gray)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $105.32 bi-weekly over 72 months at 5.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-807-1044

Vehicle Features

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Window grid antenna
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
150 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Full Carpet Floor Covering
2.88 Axle Ratio
70 L Fuel Tank
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Streaming Audio
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder
Transmission: 6-Speed Sportmatic
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Tires: P205/65R16 Nexen
Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual driver seat w/2 way power lumbar support and manual passenger seat w/height adjuster
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, voice activation, SiriusXM satellite w/3 month subscription, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, 3.8" audio screen, 6 speakers, dual 12V charging ports and steering wheel mounted audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Famous Motors

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 150,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Forte EX
 153,800 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Sorento EX
 129,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Famous Motors

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-222-XXXX

(click to show)

204-222-1400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory