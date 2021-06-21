2016 Kia Optima

$15,500 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 2 5 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7339589

7339589 Stock #: 21347

21347 VIN: 5XXGT4L35GG050209

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray[Graphite]

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 86,253 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.