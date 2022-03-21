2016 Kia Optima

$19,900 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 4 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

8714792 Stock #: 222141

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 157,423 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

