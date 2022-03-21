Menu
2016 Kia Optima

157,423 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
LX, LOCAL MANITOBA VEHICLE, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

157,423KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8714792
  • Stock #: 222141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

* Local Manitoba Vehicle * Keyless Entry * Multi-function Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel * Backup Camera * Cruise Control * Cloth Seats * Power Driver Seat * Memory Driver Seat * Heated Front Seats * Climate Control * Touchscreen Radio * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * CD Player * Tire-Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) * Power Folding Mirrors * Heated Mirrors * Summer Mats

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

