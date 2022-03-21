$19,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-788-1100
2016 Kia Optima
LX, LOCAL MANITOBA VEHICLE, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
204-788-1100
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8714792
- Stock #: 222141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 222141
- Mileage 157,423 KM
Vehicle Description
* Local Manitoba Vehicle * Keyless Entry * Multi-function Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel * Backup Camera * Cruise Control * Cloth Seats * Power Driver Seat * Memory Driver Seat * Heated Front Seats * Climate Control * Touchscreen Radio * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * CD Player * Tire-Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) * Power Folding Mirrors * Heated Mirrors * Summer Mats
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From St James Volkswagen
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.