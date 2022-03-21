2016 Kia Optima

$23,589 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 7 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8936557

8936557 Stock #: F49UCT

F49UCT VIN: 5XXGT4L33GG052475

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 41,722 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 2.88 Axle Ratio 70 L Fuel Tank 80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Transmission: 6-Speed Sportmatic Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm Voice Activation 6 Speakers Window grid antenna Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Tire mobility kit Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Additional Features iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks Bluetooth hands-free connectivity Bluetooth Hands-Free AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio Driver Side Adjustable Seat SiriusXM satellite w/3 month subscription Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" LCD colour touchscreen 5" display audio Stain Resistant Cloth Seating Power Lumbar Support (Driver Seat) Air Conditioning (w/ Cabin Air Filter) Keyless Entry (w/ Panic Button) SiriusXM Satellite (3 month subscription) iPod/ USB Auxiliary Input Jacks Height Adjustable Driver and Passenger Seat dual 12V charging ports and steering wheel mounted audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.