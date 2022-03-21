Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Optima

41,722 KM

Details Description Features

$23,589

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,589

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Optima

2016 Kia Optima

LX Exclusive Interest Rate Sale!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Optima

LX Exclusive Interest Rate Sale!

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 8936557
  2. 8936557
  3. 8936557
  4. 8936557
  5. 8936557
  6. 8936557
  7. 8936557
  8. 8936557
  9. 8936557
  10. 8936557
  11. 8936557
  12. 8936557
  13. 8936557
  14. 8936557
  15. 8936557
  16. 8936557
  17. 8936557
  18. 8936557
  19. 8936557
  20. 8936557
  21. 8936557
  22. 8936557
  23. 8936557
  24. 8936557
  25. 8936557
  26. 8936557
  27. 8936557
Contact Seller

$23,589

+ taxes & licensing

41,722KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8936557
  • Stock #: F49UCT
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L33GG052475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometers!
Local Car!
Great Condition!

Visit us online or in-person to schedule your test drive!
Key Features

- Heated Seats
- Bluetooth
- Push Button Start
- Rearview Camera
- Steering Wheel Audio Control
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry

and more!

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
2.88 Axle Ratio
70 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder
Transmission: 6-Speed Sportmatic
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Voice Activation
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Bluetooth Hands-Free
AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
SiriusXM satellite w/3 month subscription
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" LCD colour touchscreen
5" display audio
Stain Resistant Cloth Seating
Power Lumbar Support (Driver Seat)
Air Conditioning (w/ Cabin Air Filter)
Keyless Entry (w/ Panic Button)
SiriusXM Satellite (3 month subscription)
iPod/ USB Auxiliary Input Jacks
Height Adjustable Driver and Passenger Seat
dual 12V charging ports and steering wheel mounted audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2018 Kia Sorento EX+...
 70,844 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Pathfind...
 156,704 KM
$9,350 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 84,477 KM
$15,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory