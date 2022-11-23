2016 Kia Rio EX Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Back Up Cam

2016 Kia Rio EX Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Back Up Cam

$15,438 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 0 7 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9367486

9367486 Stock #: F4UM3E

F4UM3E VIN: KNADM5A34G6735791

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4UM3E

Mileage 85,076 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 43 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.6L GDI DOHC 16V D-CVVT 4-Cylinder Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer Rear View Camera HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver foot rest Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Convenience Keyless Entry Clock Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features aux audio input jack Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD

