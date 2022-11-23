Menu
2016 Kia Rio

85,076 KM

Details Description Features

$15,438

+ tax & licensing
$15,438

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Rio

2016 Kia Rio

EX Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Back Up Cam

2016 Kia Rio

EX Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Back Up Cam

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$15,438

+ taxes & licensing

85,076KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9367486
  • Stock #: F4UM3E
  • VIN: KNADM5A34G6735791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4UM3E
  • Mileage 85,076 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned!
Low Kilometers!

So visit us online or in-person to schedule a test drive!
Key Features

- Heated Front Seats
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Telescopic Steering Column
- Rear View Camera
- Power Doors & Windows

and more!


Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
43 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.6L GDI DOHC 16V D-CVVT 4-Cylinder
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Keyless Entry
Clock
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
aux audio input jack
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

