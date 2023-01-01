Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Rondo

55,466 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Rondo

2016 Kia Rondo

LX Value | Bluetooth | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Rondo

LX Value | Bluetooth | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 9787999
  2. 9787999
  3. 9787999
Contact Seller

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
55,466KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9787999
  • Stock #: F4YUY6
  • VIN: KNAHT8A36G7134141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,466 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.3 star google rating!
ADDITIONAL ACCESSORIES INCLUDED:

*Kia Genuine All-Weather Floor Mats
*Premium DEFA Block Heater
*Kia Genuine Wheel Locks
*Kia Genuine Touch-Up Paint
*CWA Glass Armour
*CWA First Defence Theft Armour
*Catalytic Converter Theft Deterrent (Working With Winnipeg Crime Stoppers)

You might qualify for additional savings on your purchase! Ask us about our:

$500 Grad Program
$750 Mobility Assistance Program
First Time Vehicle Buyer Program
$500 Military Benefit
1% Loyalty Rate Reduction

**Whenever possible, the vehicle photos shown are of the ACTUAL vehicle. This provides the best online shopping experience for our valued customers.
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our sales department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
3.94 Axle Ratio
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
58 L Fuel Tank
68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: aluminum block and head

Exterior

Fog Lights
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/55R16
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels: 16" Steel w/Cover

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat height adjuster
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, Bluetooth wireless technology, voice activation, AUX and USB input ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2008 Acura RDX AWD 4...
 180,187 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V Tour...
 67,331 KM
$36,590 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio LX
 149,068 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory