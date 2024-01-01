Menu
Account
Sign In
Introducing a 2016 Kia Sedona LX in excellent overall condition. This Blue minivan runs on a 3.3L V6 engine that delivers 276hp and 248ft. lbs. of torque, and gets 18 MPG in the city and 24 on the highway. The Gray interior is spacious and comfortable, with enough room for up to eight passengers. Standard factory features include a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, and tri-zone climate control. This Sedona LX is a reliable and practical choice for families seeking a versatile vehicle.

2016 Kia Sedona

210,078 KM

Details Description

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Kia Sedona

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sedona

LX

Location

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

  1. 10830387
  2. 10830387
  3. 10830387
  4. 10830387
  5. 10830387
  6. 10830387
  7. 10830387
  8. 10830387
  9. 10830387
  10. 10830387
  11. 10830387
  12. 10830387
  13. 10830387
  14. 10830387
  15. 10830387
  16. 10830387
  17. 10830387
  18. 10830387
  19. 10830387
  20. 10830387
  21. 10830387
  22. 10830387
  23. 10830387
  24. 10830387
  25. 10830387
  26. 10830387
  27. 10830387
Contact Seller

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
210,078KM
Used
VIN KNDMB5C13G6095965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,078 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing a 2016 Kia Sedona LX in excellent overall condition. This Blue minivan runs on a 3.3L V6 engine that delivers 276hp and 248ft. lbs. of torque, and gets 18 MPG in the city and 24 on the highway. The Gray interior is spacious and comfortable, with enough room for up to eight passengers. Standard factory features include a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, and tri-zone climate control. This Sedona LX is a reliable and practical choice for families seeking a versatile vehicle.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carland

Used 2016 Kia Sedona LX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Kia Sedona LX 210,078 KM $13,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 210,973 KM $13,988 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Nissan Pathfinder SL 202,165 KM $11,988 + tax & lic

Email Carland

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carland

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

Call Dealer

204-227-XXXX

(click to show)

204-227-4600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carland

204-227-4600

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sedona