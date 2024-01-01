$13,988+ tax & licensing
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 210,078 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing a 2016 Kia Sedona LX in excellent overall condition. This Blue minivan runs on a 3.3L V6 engine that delivers 276hp and 248ft. lbs. of torque, and gets 18 MPG in the city and 24 on the highway. The Gray interior is spacious and comfortable, with enough room for up to eight passengers. Standard factory features include a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, and tri-zone climate control. This Sedona LX is a reliable and practical choice for families seeking a versatile vehicle.
