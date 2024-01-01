Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Kia Sorento

110,730 KM

Details

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 11497658
  2. 11497658
  3. 11497658
  4. 11497658
  5. 11497658
  6. 11497658
Contact Seller

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,730KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPG4A35GG153438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Regency Red Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24291
  • Mileage 110,730 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 92,107 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 123,620 KM $35,000 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium 134,137 KM $16,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sorento