*Always owned in Manitoba fully loaded 2016 Kia Sorento SX+ AWD with 7 passenger seats! Features include navigation, panoramic sunroof, hands-free liftgate, heated/cooled leather front seats, heated rear seats and steering wheel, sunroof, memory seating, backup camera and lots more! It's also equipped with adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistant, lane departure warning and more to keep you and your passenger safe!* Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference - contact us today or visit us in the Waverley Auto Mall. Live chat with our sales team is also available on our website! Available no payments for 90 days (O.A.C.) with no money down, contact us for details! Save time and apply for financing on-line at www.winnipegkia.com! Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.