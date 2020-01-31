*Always owned in Manitoba fully loaded 2016 Kia Sorento SX+ AWD with 7 passenger seats! Features include navigation, panoramic sunroof, hands-free liftgate, heated/cooled leather front seats, heated rear seats and steering wheel, sunroof, memory seating, backup camera and lots more! It's also equipped with adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistant, lane departure warning and more to keep you and your passenger safe!* Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference - contact us today or visit us in the Waverley Auto Mall. Live chat with our sales team is also available on our website! Available no payments for 90 days (O.A.C.) with no money down, contact us for details! Save time and apply for financing on-line at www.winnipegkia.com! Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Mirror Memory
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Powertrain
-
- All Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Cargo shade
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Lane Departure Warning
- Keyless Start
- Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Headlights-Auto-Leveling
- 6-Speed A/T
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Hands-Free Liftgate
- Smart Device Integration
- Generic Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.