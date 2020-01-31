Menu
2016 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr 2.0L Turbo LX+

2016 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr 2.0L Turbo LX+

Location

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4675005
  • Stock #: 4413
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA14GG049053
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Only 52,000 km, Balance of Kia Warranty, 4 Cyl, Auto, AWD, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Alloys, Steering wheel controls, Keyless Entry, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 30 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

