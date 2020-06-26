Menu
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Kia Sorento

2.0L Turbo LX+

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,123KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5307737
  • Stock #: F38GW9
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA16GG049054
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

