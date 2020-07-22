2016 Kia Sorento

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience tilt steering Universal Garage Door Opener Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.