2016 Kia Sorento

+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4542
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
+ taxes & licensing
Leather, Moon Roof, Navigation, And Heated And Cooled Seat's ! Save Nearly $25,000 From New MSRP. Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West In Point West Auto Park Today!
Leather
Twin Panel Moon Roof
Navigation
Heated And Cooled Seats
Heated Steering
Infinity Sound System
Power Lift Gate
One Owner
Accident Free
Local Trade
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!
No trade turned away!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4