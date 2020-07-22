Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Sorento

37,497 KM

Details Description Features

$23,567

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,567

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sorento

2016 Kia Sorento

2.0L Turbo SX AWD*Accident Free/Local Trade/One Owner*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sorento

2.0L Turbo SX AWD*Accident Free/Local Trade/One Owner*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$23,567

+ taxes & licensing

37,497KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5651262
  • Stock #: F3B46X
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA11GG129683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3B46X
  • Mileage 37,497 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Moon Roof, Navigation, And Heated And Cooled Seat's ! Save Nearly $25,000 From New MSRP. Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West In Point West Auto Park Today!
Leather
Twin Panel Moon Roof
Navigation
Heated And Cooled Seats
Heated Steering
Infinity Sound System
Power Lift Gate
One Owner
Accident Free
Local Trade

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
tilt steering
Universal Garage Door Opener
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2016 Kia Soul EX+ *L...
 68,168 KM
$14,351 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX+ A...
 68,800 KM
$13,966 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte LX+ *...
 59,125 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory