2016 Kia Sorento

$19,495 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 7 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6794912

6794912 Stock #: F3WJ1H

F3WJ1H VIN: 5XYPGDA19GG105505

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ebony Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 68,703 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.