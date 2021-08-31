Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Sorento

149,540 KM

Details Description Features

$15,648

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,648

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sorento

2016 Kia Sorento

2.0L Turbo LX+ | Locally Owned & Serviced | AWD | Heated Seats | Rearview Camera | Bluetooth |

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sorento

2.0L Turbo LX+ | Locally Owned & Serviced | AWD | Heated Seats | Rearview Camera | Bluetooth |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
Sale

$15,648

+ taxes & licensing

149,540KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7730539
  • Stock #: F48FB9
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA16GG029662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F48FB9
  • Mileage 149,540 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned & Serviced! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
All Wheel Drive
Rearview Camera
Back Up Sensors
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
AM/FM/CD Radio
USB Ports
1 Set of Keys
Block Heater Capable

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Fog Lamps
Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Blind spot sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Mirrors-Memory
Headlights-Automatic
Audio-Satellite Radio
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Audio-CD Player
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Fuel System-Gasoline
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering-Power
Tire-Temporary Spare
Transmission-Auto
Transmission-Dual Shift Mode
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Audio-MP3 Player
Windows-Deep Tinted
Engine-4 Cyl
Tire-Front-All-Season
Tire-Rear-All-Season
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
Seat-Memory
Transmission-Auto-6 Spd
Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals
Mirrors-Power Folding
Engine-Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2014 Kia Rio LX+ | L...
 104,323 KM
$9,169 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sedona SXL+...
 14,248 KM
$37,940 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sportage LX...
 55,730 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory