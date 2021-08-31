2016 Kia Sorento

Sale $15,648 + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 5 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

F48FB9 VIN: 5XYPGDA16GG029662

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Graphite Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 149,540 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Fog Lamps Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Blind spot sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Keyless Start Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Mirrors-Memory Headlights-Automatic Audio-Satellite Radio Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Audio-CD Player Brakes-ABS Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC Fuel System-Gasoline Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering-Power Tire-Temporary Spare Transmission-Auto Transmission-Dual Shift Mode Windows-Power Wipers-Intermittent Air Bag-Side Body-Front Audio-MP3 Player Windows-Deep Tinted Engine-4 Cyl Tire-Front-All-Season Tire-Rear-All-Season Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Telephone-Bluetooth Connection Seat-Memory Transmission-Auto-6 Spd Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals Mirrors-Power Folding Engine-Turbocharged

