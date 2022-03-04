2016 Kia Sorento

$30,982 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 3 3 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8561192

8561192 Stock #: F4HGAM

F4HGAM VIN: 5XYPKDA53GG144429

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ebony Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 69,333 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 71 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.320 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.3L DOHC GDI V6 GVWR: 2,550 kgs (5,622 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Xenon Headlights tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels: 19" Alloy Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Stainless Steel Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Stainless Steel Bumper Insert Tires: P235/55R19 Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering rear window defogger Heated rear seats Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Forward Collision Warning and Rear Collision Warning Aerial View Camera System Collision Warning-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.