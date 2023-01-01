Menu
2016 Kia Soul

98,577 KM

Details

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

SV LUXURY

2016 Kia Soul

SV LUXURY

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

98,577KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10213989
  • Stock #: 8169
  • VIN: KNDJX3A51G7358169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8169
  • Mileage 98,577 KM

Vehicle Description

PANORAMA ROOF, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, 5 PASSENGER, POWER MIRRORS, ABS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER STEERING, AIR BAG, POWER WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, REAR DEFOGGER, AM/FM, SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER, CRUISE CONTROL, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS, FOG LIGHTS, TRACTION CONTROL, POWER LOCKS

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

