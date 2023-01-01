$17,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4070
2016 Kia Soul
SV LUXURY
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10213989
- Stock #: 8169
- VIN: KNDJX3A51G7358169
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 8169
- Mileage 98,577 KM
Vehicle Description
PANORAMA ROOF, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, 5 PASSENGER, POWER MIRRORS, ABS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER STEERING, AIR BAG, POWER WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, REAR DEFOGGER, AM/FM, SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER, CRUISE CONTROL, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS, FOG LIGHTS, TRACTION CONTROL, POWER LOCKS
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.
Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.