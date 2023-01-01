Menu
2016 Kia Soul

102,100 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

EX

2016 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

102,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10215810
  • Stock #: 23310
  • VIN: KNDJP3A56G7236889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow[Solar Yellow]
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,100 KM

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

