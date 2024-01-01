Menu
2016 Kia Soul

138,123 KM

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Soul

EX+ * Local * No Accidents *

2016 Kia Soul

EX+ * Local * No Accidents *

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,123KM
VIN KNDJP3A57G7396909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 138,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.27 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4
48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
54 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Active ECO

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Tires: P215/55R17 -inc: tire mobility kit
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Interior

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Manual air conditioning
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front headrests and driver height adjuster
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

2016 Kia Soul