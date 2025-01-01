$10,970+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Soul
EX Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Heated Seats
2016 Kia Soul
EX Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Heated Seats
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$10,970
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 114,527 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2016 Kia Soul EX. This versatile SUV is ready to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures alike.
- Sleek Onyx Pearl exterior paired with a sophisticated Black interior
- Efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with smooth automatic transmission
- Comfortable seating for 5 passengers
- Low mileage at just 114,527 km
- Equipped with cruise control for effortless highway driving
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer for enhanced security
- Heated seats to keep you cozy during chilly Canadian winters
At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, we're here to help. Schedule a test drive today and experience the Soul's charm firsthand. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca or contact us directly to start your journey with this impressive Kia Soul EX.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555