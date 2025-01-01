Menu
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2016 Kia Soul EX. This versatile SUV is ready to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures alike. - Sleek Onyx Pearl exterior paired with a sophisticated Black interior - Efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with smooth automatic transmission - Comfortable seating for 5 passengers - Low mileage at just 114,527 km - Equipped with cruise control for effortless highway driving - Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer for enhanced security - Heated seats to keep you cozy during chilly Canadian winters At Birchwood Ford, were committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether youre ready to take the next step or have questions, were here to help. Schedule a test drive today and experience the Souls charm firsthand. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca or contact us directly to start your journey with this impressive Kia Soul EX. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454

2016 Kia Soul

114,527 KM

$10,970

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Soul

EX Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Heated Seats

2016 Kia Soul

EX Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Heated Seats

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$10,970

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,527KM
VIN KNDJP3A51G7338388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 114,527 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2016 Kia Soul EX. This versatile SUV is ready to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures alike.

- Sleek Onyx Pearl exterior paired with a sophisticated Black interior
- Efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with smooth automatic transmission
- Comfortable seating for 5 passengers
- Low mileage at just 114,527 km
- Equipped with cruise control for effortless highway driving
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer for enhanced security
- Heated seats to keep you cozy during chilly Canadian winters

At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, we're here to help. Schedule a test drive today and experience the Soul's charm firsthand. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca or contact us directly to start your journey with this impressive Kia Soul EX.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Vehicle Features

Interior

Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

2016 Kia Soul