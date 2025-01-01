$11,988+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Soul
EX
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # G31272
- Mileage 169,679 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 KIA SOUL EX - Espresso Ready for this 1 owner No accidents Fully maintained Carfax records Non smoker Stunning coffee colour outside!! Power everything Heated seats Apple CarPlay Aluminum rims Super clean and well maintained beauty !! You would thinks its new Brand new safety New tires New brakes This car wont last long. Get it before its gone for $11988. FINANCE? We got you Extended warranty up to 4 years
