2016 KIA SOUL EX - Espresso Ready for this 1 owner No accidents Fully maintained Carfax records Non smoker Stunning coffee colour outside!! Power everything Heated seats Apple CarPlay Aluminum rims Super clean and well maintained beauty !! You would thinks its new Brand new safety New tires New brakes This car wont last long. Get it before its gone for $11988. FINANCE? We got you Extended warranty up to 4 years

2016 Kia Soul

169,679 KM

Details Description

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Soul EX

EX

12921206

2016 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,679KM
VIN KNDJP3A51G7305262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # G31272
  • Mileage 169,679 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 KIA SOUL EX - Espresso Ready for this 1 owner No accidents Fully maintained Carfax records Non smoker Stunning coffee colour outside!! Power everything Heated seats Apple CarPlay Aluminum rims Super clean and well maintained beauty !! You would thinks its new Brand new safety New tires New brakes This car wont last long. Get it before its gone for $11988. FINANCE? We got you Extended warranty up to 4 years

Carland

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Carland

204-227-4600

2016 Kia Soul