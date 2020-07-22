Menu
2016 Kia Soul

68,168 KM

$14,351

+ tax & licensing
$14,351

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

EX+ *Local Trade/Low Kilometers/Heated Seats*

2016 Kia Soul

EX+ *Local Trade/Low Kilometers/Heated Seats*

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$14,351

+ taxes & licensing

68,168KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5643132
  Stock #: F3B2RU
  VIN: KNDJP3A51G7274479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, And Back Up Camera. Do Not Miss This Hard To Find Pre Owned Soul. Call, Click, OR Stop By Birchwood Kia West In Point West Auto Park
Heated Seats
Voice Activated Bluetooth
Back Up Camera
Cruise Control
Power Equipment Group
Locally Owned
Low Kilometers
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Floor mats
Anti-Starter
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

