Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Soul

34,341 KM

Details Description Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Kia

204-269-1600

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

SX Luxury *Low km! Always Owned In MB!*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Soul

SX Luxury *Low km! Always Owned In MB!*

Location

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-269-1600

  1. 5661531
  2. 5661531
  3. 5661531
  4. 5661531
  5. 5661531
  6. 5661531
  7. 5661531
  8. 5661531
  9. 5661531
  10. 5661531
  11. 5661531
  12. 5661531
  13. 5661531
  14. 5661531
  15. 5661531
  16. 5661531
  17. 5661531
  18. 5661531
  19. 5661531
  20. 5661531
  21. 5661531
  22. 5661531
  23. 5661531
  24. 5661531
Contact Seller

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

34,341KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5661531
  • Stock #: 20SP916A
  • VIN: KNDJX3A53G7830582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20SP916A
  • Mileage 34,341 KM

Vehicle Description

*Local trade, 1-owner from new! Absolutely loaded with features including navigation, panoramic sunroof, heated and cooled front seats, heated back seats, lane departure warning and MUCH more! Plus low kilometers! A must see!* We believe it is essential to continue our constant support for those needing to stay mobile. Whether it is sales, service or parts that you need - we are open and here for you. We have a variety of purchase relief programs available, including don't pay for up to 120 days, $0 down, flexible finance rates and more (all O.A.C.). Shop from home with ease - view our entire current inventory, live chat with our sales team, view current promotions, operating hours and much more at www.winnipegkia.com. Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference - contact us today or visit us in the Waverley Auto Mall. Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
6-Speed A/T
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Kia

2015 Kia Sorento SX ...
 171,308 KM
$16,499 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage EX
 129,958 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic Sed...
 157,259 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Kia

Winnipeg Kia

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-269-XXXX

(click to show)

204-269-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory