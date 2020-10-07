2016 Kia Soul

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Deluxe Wheel Covers Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Bluetooth wireless technology w/voice activation 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo w/Sirius Satellite -inc: AUX and USB input ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.