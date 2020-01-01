Menu
2016 Kia Soul

37,790 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

Urban Inferno Red/Black | Accident Free | Leather | Heated Steering | Heated Seats |

2016 Kia Soul

Urban Inferno Red/Black | Accident Free | Leather | Heated Steering | Heated Seats |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

37,790KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6227346
  • Stock #: F3PY9Y
  • VIN: KNDJX3A55G7258141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Inferno Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PY9Y
  • Mileage 37,790 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometres, Special Edition Package And The Ideal Price Point. Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Leather Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Bluetooth wireless technology w/voice activation
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo w/Sirius Satellite -inc: AUX and USB input ports

