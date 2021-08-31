2016 Kia Soul

$15,205 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 7 4 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7907247

7907247 Stock #: F4A6X8

F4A6X8 VIN: KNDJP3A56G7380085

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4A6X8

Mileage 51,748 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 3.27 Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 54 L Fuel Tank Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Active ECO Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Coloured Grille Rocker Panel Extensions Lip Spoiler Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Wheels: 17" Alloy Spare Tire Mobility Kit Tires: P215/55R17 -inc: tire mobility kit Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Coloured Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front headrests and driver height adjuster Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo w/Sirius Satellite -inc: AUX and USB input ports, 6 speakers, Bluetooth wireless technology w/voice activation, steering wheel mounted audio controls Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Audio Aux Input Bluetooth wireless technology w/voice activation 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo w/Sirius Satellite -inc: AUX and USB input ports

