2016 Kia Soul

94,757 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

EX Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Back Up Cam

2016 Kia Soul

EX Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Back Up Cam

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

94,757KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9399034
  • Stock #: F4VTEF
  • VIN: KNDJP3A54G7395300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,757 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- Heated Front Seats
- Keyless Entry
- Telescopic Steering Column
- Hands Free Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Rear View Camera

and more!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tow/Haul Mode
Hill Descent Control
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.27 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
54 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Active ECO
Fog Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Tire mobility kit
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Anti-Starter
Lock up torque converter
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
sequential shift mode
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

