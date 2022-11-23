$16,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-255-3987
2016 Kia Soul
EX Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Back Up Cam
Location
Birchwood Lexus
200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-255-3987
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9399034
- Stock #: F4VTEF
- VIN: KNDJP3A54G7395300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 94,757 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features
- Heated Front Seats
- Keyless Entry
- Telescopic Steering Column
- Hands Free Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Rear View Camera
and more!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.
No money down or trade needed to achieve this price.
Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.
https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/
* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *
Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)
Dealer permit #5499
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Lexus
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.