2016 Kia Soul EX Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Back Up Cam

$16,900 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 7 5 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9399034

9399034 Stock #: F4VTEF

F4VTEF VIN: KNDJP3A54G7395300

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 94,757 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Tow/Haul Mode Hill Descent Control Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 3.27 Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 54 L Fuel Tank Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Active ECO Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Tire mobility kit Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Additional Features Anti-Starter Lock up torque converter Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror sequential shift mode 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive console mounted shift lever transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer

