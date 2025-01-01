$9,988+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Kia Sportage
LX
2016 Kia Sportage
LX
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$9,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,747KM
VIN KNDPB3AC3G7860172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver
- Interior Colour Alpine Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,747 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 KIA SPORTAGE LX 6 Speed STANDARD Transmission No accidents Great service history Nicely loaded All power options Air Cond Multimedia CD player Bluetooth with steering controls 360 dash cam included Runs, drives and looks like new !!! New Safety Instant FINANCING available $12988. Get this rare Sportage before its gone
Sale is on $9988 Firm and Final
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Seating
Upholstery: Cloth
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Solar-tinted glass
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio: AM/FM
Additional Features
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Door handle color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Total speakers: 6
Vanity mirrors: dual
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Rear wiper: variable intermittent
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Watts: 160
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Headlights: halogen
Window defogger: rear
Alternator: 110 amps
Center console trim: leatherette
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Cupholders: front / illuminated / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / low washer fluid
Rear bumper color: body-color / chrome accents
Front bumper color: body-color / chrome accents
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / in floor / sunglasses holder
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carland
2017 Ford Escape SE 93,348 KM $11,988 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 162,580 KM $18,988 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Convenience Package PZEV 213,889 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
Email Carland
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
Call Dealer
204-227-XXXX(click to show)
$9,988
+ taxes & licensing>
Carland
204-227-4600
2016 Kia Sportage