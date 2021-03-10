2016 Kia Sportage

$12,725 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 8 4 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6794930

6794930 Stock #: F3WFER

F3WFER VIN: KNDPCCAC1G7862600

Vehicle Details Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # F3WFER

Mileage 131,841 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Wheels: 18" Alloy Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.