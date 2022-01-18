Menu
2016 Kia Sportage

37,727 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

EX w/Luxury Pkg AWD | Low Kilometers | Local vehicle

Location

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

37,727KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8147704
  • Stock #: F4CF4F
  • VIN: KNDPCCAC2G7851394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,727 KM

Vehicle Description

Once you see how transparent this description is, just imagine how transparent your purchase experience will be with us!

Experience the difference at BIRCHWOOD KIA WEST in the POINTE WEST AUTOPARK.

Whenever possible, the vehicle photos shown are of the ACTUAL vehicle. This provides the best online shopping experience for our valued customers.

Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.com for the most up to date inventory and offers.

ABOUT THIS VEHICLE

*Year/Make/Model
*Trim Package
*Engine
*Drivetrain
*Transmission
*Trim Package Highlights:


ADDITIONAL INSTALLED ACCESSORIES AND OPTIONS

*Premium DEFA Block Heater
*Kia Genuine All-Weather Floor Mats
*Kia Genuine Wheel Locks
*Kia Genuine Touch Up Paint
*Canadian Western Assurance First Defence Theft Armour

SPECIAL OFFERS AND PROMOTIONS

HOW TO PURCHASE OR LEASE

Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.com for the most up to date inventory & offers and to schedule your appointment using one of our services listed below.

*Traditional Dealership Visit Arrange an appointment to view and test drive the vehicle
*Curbside Viewing View and test drive the vehicle without ever coming inside the dealership
*Buy From Home View and test drive the vehicle at your home or work^
*Rural Purchase Program Experience the best shopping experience, no matter where you live^

^Contact the Birchwood Kia West Sales Department for details

DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.195 Axle Ratio
54-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC
58 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,090 kgs (4,608 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P235/55R18
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat and lumbar support
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
tilt steering
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Anti-Starter
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

