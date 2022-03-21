2016 Kia Sportage

$19,748 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 2 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8868698

8868698 Stock #: F4N5RU

F4N5RU VIN: KNDPC3AC4G7851185

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Cherry Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4N5RU

Mileage 96,279 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 54-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC 58 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,090 kgs (4,608 lbs) Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat and lumbar support Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Voice Activation 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless technology Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Internal Memory Safety Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror AUX and USB input ports Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite/UVO Infotainment -inc: rear view camera Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.