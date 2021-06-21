2016 Land Rover Evoque

$31,993 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 4 4 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7499943

7499943 Stock #: F44K14

F44K14 VIN: SALVP2BG0GH162142

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Loire Blue

Interior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 70,446 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Engine Immobilizer Heated Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Rear View Camera Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Panoramic Headlights-Automatic Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Brakes-ABS Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC Fuel System-Gasoline Mirror(s)-Power Seat Trim-Leather Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seat-Power Passenger Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering Wheel-Leather Steering-Power Transmission-Auto Windows-Power Wipers-Intermittent Audio-MP3 Player Engine-4 Cyl Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Telephone-Bluetooth Connection Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat Engine-Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

