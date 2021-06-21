2016 Land Rover Evoque

+ taxes & licensing
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
Was new from our store and almost home. Eligible for the Certified Program, but only until August 30 so please call soon!
Loire Blue exterior with the Ivory interior. Low km and a clean Car Fax too! Features include:
* Navigation
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Power Front Seats
* Panoramic Roof
* Rear Park Assist Camera
* Push Button Start with Two Key Fobs
So why buy from a real Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
