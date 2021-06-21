Menu
2016 Land Rover Evoque

70,446 KM

Details Description Features

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

SE Incoming Trade

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

70,446KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7499943
  • Stock #: F44K14
  • VIN: SALVP2BG0GH162142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Loire Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,446 KM

Vehicle Description

Was new from our store and almost home. Eligible for the Certified Program, but only until August 30 so please call soon!
Loire Blue exterior with the Ivory interior. Low km and a clean Car Fax too! Features include:

* Navigation
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Power Front Seats
* Panoramic Roof
* Rear Park Assist Camera
* Push Button Start with Two Key Fobs

So why buy from a real Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, call for details.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Trip Computer
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Panoramic
Headlights-Automatic
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Fuel System-Gasoline
Mirror(s)-Power
Seat Trim-Leather
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Transmission-Auto
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Audio-MP3 Player
Engine-4 Cyl
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Engine-Turbocharged

