2016 Land Rover Evoque

73,072 KM

$33,991

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

HSE Dynamic | Our Only One

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

73,072KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9635545
  • Stock #: F4XVBF
  • VIN: SALVD2BGXGH145230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,072 KM

Vehicle Description

And when we have only one of anything they do not last long. Low km for a 2016 Evoque, HSE Dynamic has great features!
Originally sold out of Land Rover Calgary, recently traded to us.
Here are some highlight features:

* Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Meridian Sound System with Bluetooth Audio Stream
* Heated Power Front Seats with Memory
* Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature and automatic levelling
* Navigation
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Windscreen with heated power washer jets
* Rear Park Assist Camera
and more!

Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.
Shown with stock photos as we intake this trade and may not represent the actual vehicle. We are adding a Ming polish as well.
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P245/45R20
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Leather/Aluminum Console Insert, Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.75 Axle Ratio
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L Si4 Turbocharged
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: drive select w/paddle shift and sport mode
Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers
GVWR: 2,350 kgs (5,180 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
500.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Concealed Diversity Antenna
380w Regular Amplifier
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

