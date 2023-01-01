2016 Land Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic | Our Only One

$33,991 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 0 7 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9635545

9635545 Stock #: F4XVBF

F4XVBF VIN: SALVD2BGXGH145230

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4XVBF

Mileage 73,072 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P245/45R20 Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Navigation System Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Leather/Aluminum Console Insert, Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 70 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.75 Axle Ratio 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Engine: 2.0L Si4 Turbocharged Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: drive select w/paddle shift and sport mode Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers GVWR: 2,350 kgs (5,180 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 500.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Concealed Diversity Antenna 380w Regular Amplifier Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

