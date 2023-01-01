$33,991+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Land Rover Evoque
HSE Dynamic | Our Only One
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
$33,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9635545
- Stock #: F4XVBF
- VIN: SALVD2BGXGH145230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4XVBF
- Mileage 73,072 KM
Vehicle Description
And when we have only one of anything they do not last long. Low km for a 2016 Evoque, HSE Dynamic has great features!
Originally sold out of Land Rover Calgary, recently traded to us.
Here are some highlight features:
* Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Meridian Sound System with Bluetooth Audio Stream
* Heated Power Front Seats with Memory
* Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature and automatic levelling
* Navigation
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Windscreen with heated power washer jets
* Rear Park Assist Camera
and more!
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.
Shown with stock photos as we intake this trade and may not represent the actual vehicle. We are adding a Ming polish as well.
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.