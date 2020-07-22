2016 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
Very few Sports in the local market to choose from right now, check trader.ca or kijiji.ca and there is a special bonus. Includes the previous owner's Certified Pre Owned Warranty. Will sell quickly.
Premium condition, just came in on trade so we are processing for safety and detailing. It may not last long enough to make it to the photo booth. Highly in demand for both new and pre owned so we consider ourselves quite fortunate to have it. Had a 2018 come in and it sold in less than 2 hours on the lot. In fact we had not even moved it from the parking stall the previous owner left it in. Not even washed or vacuumed, sold.
Features include heated steering wheel, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, 500 plus horsepower, satellite radio, panoramic sunroof with power blind, power tail gate, 21 inch wheels, proximity key and so much more.
We only have one, so if interested please call or come down to check it out.
