2016 Land Rover Range Rover

84,015 KM

Details Description Features

$56,991

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Sport V8 SC Dynamic RARE: Check The Market

Location

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Sale Price

84,015KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5655030
  • Stock #: F3B2G9
  • VIN: SALWR2EF3GA565283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Very few Sports in the local market to choose from right now, check trader.ca or kijiji.ca and there is a special bonus. Includes the previous owner's Certified Pre Owned Warranty. Will sell quickly.
Premium condition, just came in on trade so we are processing for safety and detailing. It may not last long enough to make it to the photo booth. Highly in demand for both new and pre owned so we consider ourselves quite fortunate to have it. Had a 2018 come in and it sold in less than 2 hours on the lot. In fact we had not even moved it from the parking stall the previous owner left it in. Not even washed or vacuumed, sold.
Features include heated steering wheel, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, 500 plus horsepower, satellite radio, panoramic sunroof with power blind, power tail gate, 21 inch wheels, proximity key and so much more.
We only have one, so if interested please call or come down to check it out.

Vehicle Features

Universal Garage Door Opener
Cargo shade
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Tire-Front-Performance
Tire-Rear-Performance

