2016 Land Rover Range Rover

104,710 KM

Details Description Features

$59,991

+ tax & licensing
$59,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

SC The Luxury SUV Incoming

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

SC The Luxury SUV Incoming

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$59,991

+ taxes & licensing

104,710KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7439522
  Stock #: F43MTG
  VIN: SALGS2EF2GA279434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F43MTG
  • Mileage 104,710 KM

Vehicle Description

Expected to arrive by mid August, please call for details as this is going to be a very exclusive opportunity. Will have new tires too.
Local trade with no accidents: our Car Fax link is free to check. If you are looking for THE SUV, then that is what having a Range Rover is all about.

Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Features...do you really have to ask...it is a Range Rover. However, we will note one really awesome feature: the spilt power tailgate is very cool.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle: for example the wheels are black not the silver alloy as shown.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Keyless Entry
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Trip Computer
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Headlights-Automatic
Audio-Satellite Radio
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Fuel System-Gasoline
Mirror(s)-Power
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Transmission-Auto
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Audio-MP3 Player
Windows-Deep Tinted
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
Seat(s)-Heated Rear
Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals
Mirrors-Power Folding
Suspension-Active
8 Cyl Engine
Engine-8 Cyl
Engine-Supercharged
8 Spd
Suspension-Air

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

