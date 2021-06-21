2016 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
+ taxes & licensing
Expected to arrive by mid August, please call for details as this is going to be a very exclusive opportunity. Will have new tires too.
Local trade with no accidents: our Car Fax link is free to check. If you are looking for THE SUV, then that is what having a Range Rover is all about.
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Features...do you really have to ask...it is a Range Rover. However, we will note one really awesome feature: the spilt power tailgate is very cool.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle: for example the wheels are black not the silver alloy as shown.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8