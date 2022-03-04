Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

67,014 KM

Details Description Features

$64,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Supercharged Extended Warranty!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Supercharged Extended Warranty!

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 8643404
  2. 8643404
  3. 8643404
  4. 8643404
  5. 8643404
  6. 8643404
  7. 8643404
  8. 8643404
  9. 8643404
  10. 8643404
  11. 8643404
Contact Seller

$64,991

+ taxes & licensing

67,014KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8643404
  • Stock #: F4HMX8
  • VIN: SALWR2EF1GA588481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F4HMX8
  • Mileage 67,014 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes, the balance of the factory certified 6 year 160,000 km factory warranty from in service date July 14, 2016! Plus Winter Tires!
New inventory continues to challenge the industry, but we have a great opportunity here with this Sport HSE Dynamic. As noted, comes with the extra winter tires plus the all seasons. Santorini Black with the Ebony interior. Loaded with great features, but here are some highlights:

In Control Apps
Adaptive Xenon Headlamps
18 Way Heated/Cooled Power Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Heads Up Display
Lane Departure Warning
21 Inch Alloy Wheels
Soft Door Close
Surround Camera

and so much more!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
1 Skid Plate
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Axle Ratio: TBD
105 L Fuel Tank
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic Rear Locking Differential
GVWR: 3,050 kgs (6,724 lbs)
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged (510 HP)
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Black Bodyside Cladding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Performance As Tires
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
9.5" Wheels
Projector Beam Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Front Centre Console Cooler Compartment
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Style 4 - 16 Way Powered Climate Front Seats -inc: 16-way power driver and front passenger seats w/memory, front seat armrest, 4-way lumbar and power headrest
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
Supercharged Engine
Air Suspension
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Equalizer
Real-Time Traffic Display
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Range Rover Audio System (250W) -inc: 8 speakers
Leather Interior
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Sirius Satellite Audio
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Gasoline Fuel System
8 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2021 Toyota Tundra S...
 28,615 KM
$69,992 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Mustang MA...
 6,763 KM
$98,992 + tax & lic
2019 Jaguar F-PACE S...
 56,747 KM
$81,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory