2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Exterior Colour
Santorini Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Stock #
F4HMX8
Mileage
67,014 KM
Mechanical
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic Rear Locking Differential
GVWR: 3,050 kgs (6,724 lbs)
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged (510 HP)
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Projector Beam Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Illuminated locking glove box
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Front Centre Console Cooler Compartment
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Style 4 - 16 Way Powered Climate Front Seats -inc: 16-way power driver and front passenger seats w/memory, front seat armrest, 4-way lumbar and power headrest
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Real-Time Traffic Display
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Range Rover Audio System (250W) -inc: 8 speakers
Additional Features
Mirror integrated turn signals
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
