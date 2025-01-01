Menu
Local Trade, Ultra Low Mileage! - Radar Cruise - Lane Keep Assist - Sunroof - Leather - Parking Sensors - Blind Spot Detection - Auto Headlights - Heated and Ventilated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Rear Sunshade - Memory Seating - Bluetooth - Dual Zone Climate Control - Navigation Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2016 Lexus ES 350

56,678 KM

$28,982

+ tax & licensing
2016 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn Executive Package

12484012

2016 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn Executive Package

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$28,982

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,678KM
VIN 58ABK1GG9GU007516

  • Exterior Colour Nightfall Mica
  • Interior Colour Flaxen
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,678 KM

Local Trade, Ultra Low Mileage!
- Radar Cruise
- Lane Keep Assist
- Sunroof
- Leather
- Parking Sensors
- Blind Spot Detection
- Auto Headlights
- Heated and Ventilated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear Sunshade
- Memory Seating
- Bluetooth
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Navigation
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
Garage door transmitter
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$28,982

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2016 Lexus ES 350