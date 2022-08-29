2016 Lexus GS 350

- Listing ID: 9323977
- Stock #: F4U9HU
- VIN: JTHCZ1BL8GA001397
-
Exterior Colour
Atomic Silver
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Mileage
72,265 KM
55-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24-Valve Dual VVT-i
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sport direct shift control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
audio auxiliary input jack
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Radio: Lexus Premium Audio w/Navigation -inc: 12 speakers
12.3" liquid crystal display (LCD) and steering wheel audio controls
