2016 Lexus GS 350

Listing ID: 9323977

Stock #: F4U9HU

VIN: JTHCZ1BL8GA001397

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Atomic Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 72,265 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Tow/Haul Mode Hill Descent Control 3.77 axle ratio 55-amp/hr maintenance-free battery Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 80 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24-Valve Dual VVT-i Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Full-Time All-Wheel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sport direct shift control Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Navigation System Cargo Net Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights First Aid Kit Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Capability digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Automatic Equalizer 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Additional Features Anti-Starter Lock up torque converter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Simulated woodgrain trim 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror USB Audio input Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission audio auxiliary input jack sequential shift mode 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive console mounted shift lever transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Radio: Lexus Premium Audio w/Navigation -inc: 12 speakers 12.3" liquid crystal display (LCD) and steering wheel audio controls

