2016 Lexus GS 350

72,265 KM

$39,000

+ tax & licensing
Executive HUD | NAV | Moonroof

Executive HUD | NAV | Moonroof

Location

72,265KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9323977
  • Stock #: F4U9HU
  • VIN: JTHCZ1BL8GA001397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,265 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- Power Moonroof
- Navigation System
- Leather Seating
- Heads Up Display
- Mark Levinson Premium Audio
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel

Safety Features

- Blind Spot Monitor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Lane Keep Assist
- Lane Departure Alert
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Pre Collision System

and much more!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Tow/Haul Mode
Hill Descent Control
3.77 axle ratio
55-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
80 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24-Valve Dual VVT-i
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sport direct shift control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Cargo Net
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Bluetooth Capability
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Automatic Equalizer
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Anti-Starter
Lock up torque converter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Simulated woodgrain trim
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
USB Audio input
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
audio auxiliary input jack
sequential shift mode
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Radio: Lexus Premium Audio w/Navigation -inc: 12 speakers
12.3" liquid crystal display (LCD) and steering wheel audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

