2016 Lexus GX 460

73,347 KM

Details Description Features

$43,991

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

4WD 4dr Technology

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$43,991

+ taxes & licensing

73,347KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6207132
  • Stock #: F3PAUF
  • VIN: JTJJM7FX9G5127815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Starfire Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PAUF
  • Mileage 73,347 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Blind Spot Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control & More!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Cargo shade
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
MP3
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
WMA
Bluetooth Capability
Integrated XM Satellite Radio
Driver Side Airbag
Blind spot sensor
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Rear Collision Warning
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
On/Off Road Front Tire
On/Off Road Rear Tire
Radio: Mark Levinson AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: 17 speakers
7.1 channel surround sound speaker architecture
330-watt sound system
auxiliary input and 2 USB audio inputs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

