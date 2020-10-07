2016 Lexus GX 460

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Running Boards tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS 3RD ROW SEATING Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Comfort Cargo shade

Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter MP3 Navigation System Wheel Locks Power Folding Mirrors WMA Bluetooth Capability Integrated XM Satellite Radio Driver Side Airbag Blind spot sensor Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Rear Collision Warning Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat On/Off Road Front Tire On/Off Road Rear Tire Radio: Mark Levinson AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: 17 speakers 7.1 channel surround sound speaker architecture 330-watt sound system auxiliary input and 2 USB audio inputs

