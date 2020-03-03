2016 Lexus IS 300

Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Block Heater Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Safety Power Brakes

DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features All Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.