2016 Lexus IS 300

4dr Sdn AWD

2016 Lexus IS 300

4dr Sdn AWD

Location

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4801245
  • Stock #: 4425
  • VIN: JTHCM1D23G5002744
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

78,000 km, 3.5 L, 6 CYL, Auto, AWD, Leather, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Paddle Shift, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Alloys, Steering wheel controls, Keyless Entry, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 30 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • All Equipped

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

