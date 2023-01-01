Menu
2016 Lexus LX 570

83,613 KM

Details Description Features

$77,991

+ tax & licensing
$77,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2016 Lexus LX 570

2016 Lexus LX 570

4WD 4dr

2016 Lexus LX 570

4WD 4dr

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$77,991

+ taxes & licensing

83,613KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10171677
  • Stock #: F562DN
  • VIN: JTJHY7AXXG4200898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,613 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
100 amp alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
93 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
2 Skid Plates
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
580.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Axle Ratio: 3.307
GVWR: 3,350 kgs (7,385 lbs)
Engine: 5.7L 8-Cylinder DOHC 32-Valve -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), sequential multiport electronic fuel injection, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), crank hold electronic starter control, Acoustic C...
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Super ECT w/OD -inc: sequential shift mode, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer

Exterior

Fog Lights
Roof Rack
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front license plate bracket
Rear splash guards
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Illuminated running boards
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 20" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P285/50R20 All Season -inc: full size spare tire

Safety

First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Forward Collision Warning and Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Warning-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Leather Door Trim Insert
Distance Pacing
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Leather/Genuine Wood Gear Shifter Material
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Ventilated and Rear Seat w/Power Fore/Aft
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable drivers seat and 8-way power adjustable front passenger seat, power lumbar support, power recline, power cushion height, driver seat power thigh support, power seat fore/aft and drive...

Seating

Memory Driver Seat

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

A/V remote
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 Wireless Headphones
Real-Time Traffic Display
Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 2 LCD Row Monitors In The Rear
Rear Entertainment System w/DVD

Additional Features

height adjustment
Driver memory
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Fore/Aft Movement
2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric
10-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Power Reclining Tumble Forward Ventilated and Rear Seat w/Power 4-Way Lumbar
Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: 2 settings for heat
2-way power driver and passenger lumbar
10-way power driver and passenger
flow-through console
4-way headrests
manual telescoping steering wheel and floor shifter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

