2016 Lexus LX 570

Immobilizer

HEAD-UP DISPLAY

PERIMETER ALARM

ashtray

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru

Dual covered visor vanity mirrors

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Outside temp gauge

Garage door transmitter

Front Cupholder

Air filtration

Passenger visor vanity mirror

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage

Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Front Cigar Lighter(s)

Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Leather Door Trim Insert

Distance Pacing

Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts

Passenger Seat

Analog Appearance

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Leather/Genuine Wood Gear Shifter Material

40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Ventilated and Rear Seat w/Power Fore/Aft

Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints

Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents