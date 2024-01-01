Menu
Local Vehicle! Low Kilometers! Key Features - AWD - Bluetooth - Dual Zone Auto Climate Control - Heated Front Seats - Backup Camera - Cruise Control - Push Button Start Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499

2016 Lexus NX 200t

63,302 KM

$26,891

+ tax & licensing
2016 Lexus NX 200t

AWD 4dr Local | Low KMs | AWD

11935140

2016 Lexus NX 200t

AWD 4dr Local | Low KMs | AWD

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$26,891

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,302KM
VIN JTJBARBZ2G2048729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,302 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Vehicle!
Low Kilometers!
Key Features

- AWD
- Bluetooth
- Dual Zone Auto Climate Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Backup Camera
- Cruise Control
- Push Button Start
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

8 speakers

Additional Features

null
USB Audio input
Radio: AM/FM Lexus Display Audio -inc: shark fin antenna
Bluetooth capability and backup camera

2016 Lexus NX 200t