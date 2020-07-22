2016 Lexus NX 200t

*** TOP OF THE LINE LEXUS F-SPORT SERIES 3 AWD! *** ABSOLUTELY FULLY LOADED!! *** EVERY OPTION & EQUIPMENT POSSIBLE!!! *** LEXUS WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!! *** Did you know... Not all Lexus NX are created equal? Not even all F-Sports are created equal. Be sure to take note of the history, condition, and equipment - you won't find one nicer! Carfax reports this NX as all original paint and body, no collisions. Optioned with the Series 3 package including Heads Up Display......10 Speaker Lexus Premium Audio Stereo......Adaptive Suspension......Wireless Phone Charging......Rain Sensing Wipers......NAVIGATION Package......Automatic High Beams......Dynamic Radar Cruise Control......Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist......Rear Cross Traffic Alert......Blind Spot Monitoring System......Power SUNROOF / MOONROOF......LED Headlights......F-Sport Leather Seats, Steering Wheel, Aluminum Sills, Badging......F-Sport LED Fog Lights......F-Sport Grille......HEATED STEERING......Power Liftgate......Rear View Camera w/ Park Assist Sensors......Power Adjustable Seats......Memory Seats......Power Tilt / Telescoping Steering......Electronic Locking 4x4 / 4WD System......and F-Sport Premium 18-Inch Wheels!
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory 6 YR LEXUS WARRANTY, and custom fitted all-weather Rubber Mats. Outstanding condition and history, only 81,000 KMs! Now $33,600 or JUST $32,600 with dealer arranged financing. Extended warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
