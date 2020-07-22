Menu
2016 Lexus NX 200t

81,000 KM

$33,600

+ tax & licensing
$33,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2016 Lexus NX 200t

2016 Lexus NX 200t

F-Sport Series 3 - Nav & S.Roof !!

2016 Lexus NX 200t

F-Sport Series 3 - Nav & S.Roof !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$33,600

+ taxes & licensing

81,000KM
Used
  VIN: JTJBARBZ4G2067721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** TOP OF THE LINE LEXUS F-SPORT SERIES 3 AWD! *** ABSOLUTELY FULLY LOADED!! *** EVERY OPTION & EQUIPMENT POSSIBLE!!! *** LEXUS WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!! *** Did you know... Not all Lexus NX are created equal? Not even all F-Sports are created equal. Be sure to take note of the history, condition, and equipment - you won't find one nicer! Carfax reports this NX as all original paint and body, no collisions. Optioned with the Series 3 package including Heads Up Display......10 Speaker Lexus Premium Audio Stereo......Adaptive Suspension......Wireless Phone Charging......Rain Sensing Wipers......NAVIGATION Package......Automatic High Beams......Dynamic Radar Cruise Control......Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist......Rear Cross Traffic Alert......Blind Spot Monitoring System......Power SUNROOF / MOONROOF......LED Headlights......F-Sport Leather Seats, Steering Wheel, Aluminum Sills, Badging......F-Sport LED Fog Lights......F-Sport Grille......HEATED STEERING......Power Liftgate......Rear View Camera w/ Park Assist Sensors......Power Adjustable Seats......Memory Seats......Power Tilt / Telescoping Steering......Electronic Locking 4x4 / 4WD System......and F-Sport Premium 18-Inch Wheels!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory 6 YR LEXUS WARRANTY, and custom fitted all-weather Rubber Mats. Outstanding condition and history, only 81,000 KMs! Now $33,600 or JUST $32,600 with dealer arranged financing. Extended warranty available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Audio System : Antenna type : mast
Audio System : In-Dash CD : MP3 Playback
Audio System : Radio : AM/FM
Audio System : Satellite radio : SiriusXM
Doors : Liftgate window : fixed
Doors : Rear door type : liftgate
Exterior Features : Rear spoiler color : body-color
Lights : Headlights : auto delay off
Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power
Mirrors : Side mirrors : heated
Wheels and Tires : Spare tire mount location : inside
Wheels and Tires : Spare tire size : temporary
Wheels and Tires : Spare wheel type : steel
Wheels and Tires : Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Windows : Rear privacy glass
Windows : Rear wiper : intermittent
Windows : Window defogger : rear
Air Conditioning : Air filtration
Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning : automatic climate control
Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning zones : dual
Comfort Features : Shift knob trim : leather
Comfort Features : Steering wheel trim : leather
Convenience Features : Cargo area light
Convenience Features : Cruise control
Convenience Features : Cupholders : front
Convenience Features : Cupholders : rear
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V cargo area
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V front
Convenience Features : Reading lights : front
Convenience Features : Rearview mirror : auto-dimming
Convenience Features : Steering wheel : tilt and telescopic
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : audio
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : cruise control
Convenience Features : Storage : door pockets
Convenience Features : Storage : front seatback
Convenience Features : Vanity mirrors : dual illuminating
Instrumentation : External temperature display
Instrumentation : Gauge : tachometer
Instrumentation : Trip computer
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : tire fill alert
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : height
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : lumbar
Seats : Front headrests : 2
Seats : Front headrests : adjustable
Seats : Front seat type : bucket
Seats : Rear headrests : 3
Seats : Rear headrests : adjustable
Seats : Rear seat folding : split
Seats : Rear seat type : 60-40 split bench
Powertrain : 4WD type : on demand
Powertrain : Center differential : mechanical
Suspension : Front shock type : gas
Suspension : Front spring type : coil
Suspension : Front stabilizer bar
Suspension : Front struts : MacPherson
Suspension : Front suspension classification : independent
Suspension : Front suspension type : lower control arms
Suspension : Rear shock type : gas
Suspension : Rear spring type : coil
Suspension : Rear stabilizer bar
Suspension : Rear suspension classification : independent
Suspension : Rear suspension type : multi-link
Airbags : Airbag deactivation : occupant sensing passenger
Airbags : Front airbags : dual
Airbags : Side airbags : front
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : front
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : rear
Brakes : ABS : 4-wheel
Brakes : Braking assist
Brakes : Electronic brakeforce distribution
Brakes : Front brake type : ventilated disc
Brakes : Rear brake type : disc
Safety : Body side reinforcements : side impact door beams
Safety : Child safety door locks
Safety : Crumple zones : front
Safety : Crumple zones : rear
Safety : Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelts : Seatbelt force limiters : front
Seatbelts : Seatbelt pretensioners : front
Security : 2-stage unlocking doors
Security : Anti-theft system : alarm with remote
Stability and Traction : Stability control
Stability and Traction : Traction control
Audio System : Antenna type : diversity
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : Bluetooth
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : iPod/iPhone
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : jack
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : USB
Audio System : Radio : HD radio
Audio System : Radio : voice operated
Audio System : Radio data system
Audio System : Speed sensitive volume control
Audio System : Total speakers : 8
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : Google POIs
Telematics : Driver assistance app : roadside assistance
Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : voice operated
Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : with read function
Telematics : Smart device app function : vehicle location
Telematics : Wireless data link : Bluetooth
Exterior Features : Grille color : chrome surround
Lights : Headlights : auto on/off
Lights : Taillights : LED
Mirrors : Side mirrors : integrated turn signals
Windows : Front wipers : variable intermittent
Windows : Power windows : safety reverse
Windows : Solar-tinted glass
Comfort Features : Floor mat material : carpet
Comfort Features : Floor material : carpet
Comfort Features : Floor mats : front
Comfort Features : Floor mats : rear
Convenience Features : Assist handle : front
Convenience Features : Assist handle : rear
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : panic alarm
Convenience Features : Power steering
Convenience Features : Power windows : lockout button
Convenience Features : Reading lights : rear
Convenience Features : Retained accessory power
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : multi-function
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : phone
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : voice control
Instrumentation : Clock
Instrumentation : Digital odometer
Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : MPG
Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : range
Instrumentation : Multi-function display
Instrumentation : Trip odometer : 2
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : maintenance due
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : 10
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : reclining
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : reclining
Powertrain : Battery : maintenance-free
Powertrain : Battery saver
Airbags : Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Brakes : Power brakes
Safety : Camera system : rearview
Safety : Child seat anchors : LATCH system
Safety : Rearview monitor : in dash
Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : front
Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : rear
Seatbelts : Front seatbelts : 3-point
Seatbelts : Rear seatbelts : 3-point
Seatbelts : Seatbelt warning sensor : front
Security : Anti-theft system : engine immobilizer
Security : Power door locks : auto-locking
Stability and Traction : Hill holder control
Audio System : In-Dash CD : single disc
Exterior Features : Exhaust : dual tip
Exterior Features : Exhaust tip color : chrome
Windows : Rear wiper : with washer
Comfort Features : Center console trim : alloy
Convenience Features : Center console : front console with armrest and storage
Convenience Features : Footwell lights
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : proximity entry system
Convenience Features : Push-button start
Convenience Features : Storage : accessory hook
Convenience Features : Storage : sunglasses holder
Convenience Features : Touch-sensitive controls
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : height
Seats : Rear seat manual adjustments : reclining
Exterior Features : Door handle color : body-color
Exterior Features : Front bumper color : body-color
Exterior Features : Rear bumper color : body-color
Exterior Features : Rear spoiler : roofline
Exterior Features : Window trim : chrome
Lights : Daytime running lights : LED
Lights : Front fog lights : LED
Lights : Headlights : LED
Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : manual folding
Roof : Roof rails
Wheels and Tires : Wheels : alloy
Comfort Features : Armrests : rear center with cupholders
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : illuminated entry
Convenience Features : One-touch windows : 4
Instrumentation : Driver information system
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : 8
Powertrain : Drive mode selector
Safety : Safety brake pedal system
Security : Power door locks : anti-lockout
Exterior Features : Mirror color : black
Air Conditioning : Rear vents : second row
Exterior Features : Grille color : black
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : sports
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : stocks
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : weather
In Car Entertainment : Infotainment : Enform
In Car Entertainment : Infotainment screen size : 7 in.
Telematics : Navigation app : Traffic Data
Telematics : Phone : hands free
Telematics : Satellite communications : voice guided directions
Lights : Front fog lights : cornering
Roof : Roof rails color : chrome
Wheels and Tires : Wheel spokes : 5
Windows : Laminated glass : acoustic
Comfort Features : Armrests : rear folding
Comfort Features : Dash trim : leatherette
Comfort Features : Door sill trim : scuff plate
Comfort Features : Door trim : leatherette
Comfort Features : Foot pedal trim : aluminum
Comfort Features : Interior accents : metallic-tone
Comfort Features : Shift knob trim : alloy
Convenience Features : Cargo cover : retractable
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : paddle shifter
Convenience Features : Storage : cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Convenience Features : Storage : grocery bag holder
Instrumentation : Instrument cluster screen size : 4.2 in.
Seats : Upholstery : leatherette
Powertrain : Locking differential : center
Suspension : Tuned suspension : sport
Airbags : Front airbags : passenger seat cushion
Airbags : Knee airbags : driver
Brakes : Electronic parking brake
Safety : Impact absorbing seats : dual front
Safety : Impact sensor : door unlock
Seatbelts : Seatbelt pretensioners : rear
Security : Rolling code security : remote

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

