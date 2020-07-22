2016 Lexus NX 200t

Vehicle Features

Additional Features Audio System : Antenna type : mast Audio System : In-Dash CD : MP3 Playback Audio System : Radio : AM/FM Audio System : Satellite radio : SiriusXM Doors : Liftgate window : fixed Doors : Rear door type : liftgate Exterior Features : Rear spoiler color : body-color Lights : Headlights : auto delay off Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power Mirrors : Side mirrors : heated Wheels and Tires : Spare tire mount location : inside Wheels and Tires : Spare tire size : temporary Wheels and Tires : Spare wheel type : steel Wheels and Tires : Tire Pressure Monitoring System Windows : Rear privacy glass Windows : Rear wiper : intermittent Windows : Window defogger : rear Air Conditioning : Air filtration Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning : automatic climate control Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning zones : dual Comfort Features : Shift knob trim : leather Comfort Features : Steering wheel trim : leather Convenience Features : Cargo area light Convenience Features : Cruise control Convenience Features : Cupholders : front Convenience Features : Cupholders : rear Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V cargo area Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V front Convenience Features : Reading lights : front Convenience Features : Rearview mirror : auto-dimming Convenience Features : Steering wheel : tilt and telescopic Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : audio Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : cruise control Convenience Features : Storage : door pockets Convenience Features : Storage : front seatback Convenience Features : Vanity mirrors : dual illuminating Instrumentation : External temperature display Instrumentation : Gauge : tachometer Instrumentation : Trip computer Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : tire fill alert Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : height Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : lumbar Seats : Front headrests : 2 Seats : Front headrests : adjustable Seats : Front seat type : bucket Seats : Rear headrests : 3 Seats : Rear headrests : adjustable Seats : Rear seat folding : split Seats : Rear seat type : 60-40 split bench Powertrain : 4WD type : on demand Powertrain : Center differential : mechanical Suspension : Front shock type : gas Suspension : Front spring type : coil Suspension : Front stabilizer bar Suspension : Front struts : MacPherson Suspension : Front suspension classification : independent Suspension : Front suspension type : lower control arms Suspension : Rear shock type : gas Suspension : Rear spring type : coil Suspension : Rear stabilizer bar Suspension : Rear suspension classification : independent Suspension : Rear suspension type : multi-link Airbags : Airbag deactivation : occupant sensing passenger Airbags : Front airbags : dual Airbags : Side airbags : front Airbags : Side curtain airbags : front Airbags : Side curtain airbags : rear Brakes : ABS : 4-wheel Brakes : Braking assist Brakes : Electronic brakeforce distribution Brakes : Front brake type : ventilated disc Brakes : Rear brake type : disc Safety : Body side reinforcements : side impact door beams Safety : Child safety door locks Safety : Crumple zones : front Safety : Crumple zones : rear Safety : Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelts : Seatbelt force limiters : front Seatbelts : Seatbelt pretensioners : front Security : 2-stage unlocking doors Security : Anti-theft system : alarm with remote Stability and Traction : Stability control Stability and Traction : Traction control Audio System : Antenna type : diversity Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : Bluetooth Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : iPod/iPhone Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : jack Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : USB Audio System : Radio : HD radio Audio System : Radio : voice operated Audio System : Radio data system Audio System : Speed sensitive volume control Audio System : Total speakers : 8 In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : Google POIs Telematics : Driver assistance app : roadside assistance Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : voice operated Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : with read function Telematics : Smart device app function : vehicle location Telematics : Wireless data link : Bluetooth Exterior Features : Grille color : chrome surround Lights : Headlights : auto on/off Lights : Taillights : LED Mirrors : Side mirrors : integrated turn signals Windows : Front wipers : variable intermittent Windows : Power windows : safety reverse Windows : Solar-tinted glass Comfort Features : Floor mat material : carpet Comfort Features : Floor material : carpet Comfort Features : Floor mats : front Comfort Features : Floor mats : rear Convenience Features : Assist handle : front Convenience Features : Assist handle : rear Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : panic alarm Convenience Features : Power steering Convenience Features : Power windows : lockout button Convenience Features : Reading lights : rear Convenience Features : Retained accessory power Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : multi-function Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : phone Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : voice control Instrumentation : Clock Instrumentation : Digital odometer Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : MPG Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : range Instrumentation : Multi-function display Instrumentation : Trip odometer : 2 Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : maintenance due Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : 10 Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : reclining Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : reclining Powertrain : Battery : maintenance-free Powertrain : Battery saver Airbags : Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Brakes : Power brakes Safety : Camera system : rearview Safety : Child seat anchors : LATCH system Safety : Rearview monitor : in dash Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : front Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : rear Seatbelts : Front seatbelts : 3-point Seatbelts : Rear seatbelts : 3-point Seatbelts : Seatbelt warning sensor : front Security : Anti-theft system : engine immobilizer Security : Power door locks : auto-locking Stability and Traction : Hill holder control Audio System : In-Dash CD : single disc Exterior Features : Exhaust : dual tip Exterior Features : Exhaust tip color : chrome Windows : Rear wiper : with washer Comfort Features : Center console trim : alloy Convenience Features : Center console : front console with armrest and storage Convenience Features : Footwell lights Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : proximity entry system Convenience Features : Push-button start Convenience Features : Storage : accessory hook Convenience Features : Storage : sunglasses holder Convenience Features : Touch-sensitive controls Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : height Seats : Rear seat manual adjustments : reclining Exterior Features : Door handle color : body-color Exterior Features : Front bumper color : body-color Exterior Features : Rear bumper color : body-color Exterior Features : Rear spoiler : roofline Exterior Features : Window trim : chrome Lights : Daytime running lights : LED Lights : Front fog lights : LED Lights : Headlights : LED Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : manual folding Roof : Roof rails Wheels and Tires : Wheels : alloy Comfort Features : Armrests : rear center with cupholders Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : illuminated entry Convenience Features : One-touch windows : 4 Instrumentation : Driver information system Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : 8 Powertrain : Drive mode selector Safety : Safety brake pedal system Security : Power door locks : anti-lockout Exterior Features : Mirror color : black Air Conditioning : Rear vents : second row Exterior Features : Grille color : black In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : sports In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : stocks In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : weather In Car Entertainment : Infotainment : Enform In Car Entertainment : Infotainment screen size : 7 in. Telematics : Navigation app : Traffic Data Telematics : Phone : hands free Telematics : Satellite communications : voice guided directions Lights : Front fog lights : cornering Roof : Roof rails color : chrome Wheels and Tires : Wheel spokes : 5 Windows : Laminated glass : acoustic Comfort Features : Armrests : rear folding Comfort Features : Dash trim : leatherette Comfort Features : Door sill trim : scuff plate Comfort Features : Door trim : leatherette Comfort Features : Foot pedal trim : aluminum Comfort Features : Interior accents : metallic-tone Comfort Features : Shift knob trim : alloy Convenience Features : Cargo cover : retractable Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : paddle shifter Convenience Features : Storage : cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Convenience Features : Storage : grocery bag holder Instrumentation : Instrument cluster screen size : 4.2 in. Seats : Upholstery : leatherette Powertrain : Locking differential : center Suspension : Tuned suspension : sport Airbags : Front airbags : passenger seat cushion Airbags : Knee airbags : driver Brakes : Electronic parking brake Safety : Impact absorbing seats : dual front Safety : Impact sensor : door unlock Seatbelts : Seatbelt pretensioners : rear Security : Rolling code security : remote

