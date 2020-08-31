Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Lexus RX 350

52,412 KM

Details Description Features

$36,491

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,491

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2016 Lexus RX 350

2016 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr inc Ext Warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr inc Ext Warranty

Location

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 5777163
  2. 5777163
  3. 5777163
Contact Seller

$36,491

+ taxes & licensing

52,412KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5777163
  • Stock #: F3BMFT
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA5GC034022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Noble Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,412 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes extended warranty coverage until May of 2021 or 100,000KM (whichever comes first)
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
woodgrain trim
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Seat(s)-Heated Rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

2018 Honda Civic Tou...
 34,998 KM
$22,791 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus RX 350L L...
 20,015 KM
$48,491 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda Miata MX-...
 6,264 KM
$29,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory