2016 Lexus RX 350

79,595 KM

Details Description Features

$37,991

+ tax & licensing
$37,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2016 Lexus RX 350

2016 Lexus RX 350

F-Sport 2

2016 Lexus RX 350

F-Sport 2

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$37,991

+ taxes & licensing

79,595KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6041364
  Stock #: F3NKC6
  VIN: 2T2BZMCA6GC010649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Matador Red Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,595 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Steering Wheel & More!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

