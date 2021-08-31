Menu
2016 Lexus RX 350

96,018 KM

Details Description Features

$37,444

+ tax & licensing
$37,444

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2016 Lexus RX 350

2016 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr Accident Free!

2016 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr Accident Free!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$37,444

+ taxes & licensing

96,018KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7900776
  • Stock #: F49E6J
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA4GC052463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nightfall Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.398 Axle Ratio
72.5 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.5L 24V 6-Cyl DOHC SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block, Dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), engine oil cooler and heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and heater
GVWR: 2,660 kgs (5,864 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Security System
Cruise Control
Compass
woodgrain trim
Cargo Net
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
First Aid Kit
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning
Cargo shade
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Concealed Diversity Antenna
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Seat(s)-Heated Rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

