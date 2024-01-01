$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Lincoln MKX
2016 Lincoln MKX
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # R2246A
- Mileage 197,231 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2016 Lincoln MKX Select **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/227 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln MKX has the following options: Wheels: 18" Painted, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC 3 -inc: 8" centre LCD touch screen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist, 2 smart charging USB ports, and enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, SYNC 3 911 Assist Emergency Sos, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, and Steel Spare Wheel. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
204-772-2411