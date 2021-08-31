2016 Lincoln MKX

Sale $30,992 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 9 9 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

VIN: 2LMTJ8LR0GBL82283

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze Fire Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Interior Colour Terra Cotta

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F49B5R

Mileage 49,998 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering 3.39 Axle Ratio Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension 72 L Fuel Tank GVWR: TBD 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 175 Amp Alternator Engine: 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Xenon Headlights tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute and Cross Traffic Alert BLIS Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints KEYPAD Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Passenger Seat Digital/Analog Appearance Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Gasoline Fuel System

