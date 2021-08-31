Menu
2016 Lincoln MKX

49,998 KM

Details Description Features

$30,992

+ tax & licensing
$30,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2016 Lincoln MKX

2016 Lincoln MKX

Reserve 2 Sets of tires/rims, Nav, Apple CarPlay, 360 camera

2016 Lincoln MKX

Reserve 2 Sets of tires/rims, Nav, Apple CarPlay, 360 camera

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$30,992

+ taxes & licensing

49,998KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7812633
  • Stock #: F49B5R
  • VIN: 2LMTJ8LR0GBL82283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze Fire Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Terra Cotta
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F49B5R
  • Mileage 49,998 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
3.39 Axle Ratio
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
72 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: TBD
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
175 Amp Alternator
Engine: 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
and Cross Traffic Alert
BLIS Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Passenger Seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Gasoline Fuel System

