2016 Lincoln MKX

146,206 KM

Details Description Features

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2016 Lincoln MKX

2016 Lincoln MKX

Reserve Incoming!

2016 Lincoln MKX

Reserve Incoming!

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

146,206KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7861305
  • Stock #: F49EU8
  • VIN: 2LMPJ8LP5GBL25691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLACK VELVET
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 146,206 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded!
Key Features

- Heated & Cooled Power Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Reverse Camera System
- Reverse Sensing System
- Interior Mirror with Camera
- Rain Sensing Wipers

Technology Package
- Active Park Assist
- Front Park Aid Sensors
- 360° Camera

Driver Assistance Package
- Lane Keep Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Collision Warning
- Collision Avoidance

Luxury Package
- Adaptive LED Headlamps
- Revel II Audio

Standalone Options
- 21" Premium Painted Wheels
- Class II Trailer Tow Package
- 22 Way Power Driver Seat

and much more!

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
3.39 Axle Ratio
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
72 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: TBD
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
175 Amp Alternator
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Passenger Seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
and Cross Traffic Alert
BLIS Blind Spot
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Rear View Camera
Parking Aid Sensor
ENHANCED SECURITY
INFLATABLE REAR-SEATBELTS
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 GTDI ECOBOOST -inc: 3.65 Axle Ratio
EQUIPMENT GROUP 102A -inc: Climate Package, Heated Rear Seats, Automatic Rain-Sensing Wipers, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Heated Steering Wheel
CARGO UTILITY PACKAGE -inc: cargo compartment w/reversible mat and 110V power outlet, Moulded Plastic Storage Bins, spare tire vanity cover under cargo floor, Upgraded Rear Cargo Management System, liftgate scuff plate, cargo net and 2 chrome cargo tie...
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: 360 Degree Camera, Front Park Aid Sensors, Active Park Assist
DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Pre-Collision Assist w/Pedestrian Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning
LUXURY PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive LED Headlamps, Revel Ultima Audio w/19 Speakers and HD Radio
2.7L ECOBOOST PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 2.7L V6 GTDI Ecoboost, 3.65 Axle Ratio, Wheels: 21" Premium Painted Aluminum, bright machined-aluminum, Tires: 21" All-Season, Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic, Engine Block Heater

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

