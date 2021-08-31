2016 Lincoln MKX

$26,000 + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 2 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7861305

Stock #: F49EU8

VIN: 2LMPJ8LP5GBL25691

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLACK VELVET

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 146,206 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering 3.39 Axle Ratio Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension 72 L Fuel Tank GVWR: TBD 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 175 Amp Alternator Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints KEYPAD Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Passenger Seat Digital/Analog Appearance Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute and Cross Traffic Alert BLIS Blind Spot Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Additional Features Rear View Camera Parking Aid Sensor ENHANCED SECURITY INFLATABLE REAR-SEATBELTS Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat ENGINE: 2.7L V6 GTDI ECOBOOST -inc: 3.65 Axle Ratio EQUIPMENT GROUP 102A -inc: Climate Package, Heated Rear Seats, Automatic Rain-Sensing Wipers, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Heated Steering Wheel CARGO UTILITY PACKAGE -inc: cargo compartment w/reversible mat and 110V power outlet, Moulded Plastic Storage Bins, spare tire vanity cover under cargo floor, Upgraded Rear Cargo Management System, liftgate scuff plate, cargo net and 2 chrome cargo tie... TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: 360 Degree Camera, Front Park Aid Sensors, Active Park Assist DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Pre-Collision Assist w/Pedestrian Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning LUXURY PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive LED Headlamps, Revel Ultima Audio w/19 Speakers and HD Radio 2.7L ECOBOOST PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 2.7L V6 GTDI Ecoboost, 3.65 Axle Ratio, Wheels: 21" Premium Painted Aluminum, bright machined-aluminum, Tires: 21" All-Season, Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic, Engine Block Heater

