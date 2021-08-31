2016 Lincoln MKX

- Heated & Cooled Power Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Reverse Camera System
- Reverse Sensing System
- Interior Mirror with Camera
- Rain Sensing Wipers
Technology Package
- Active Park Assist
- Front Park Aid Sensors
- 360° Camera
Driver Assistance Package
- Lane Keep Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Collision Warning
- Collision Avoidance
Luxury Package
- Adaptive LED Headlamps
- Revel II Audio
Standalone Options
- 21" Premium Painted Wheels
- Class II Trailer Tow Package
- 22 Way Power Driver Seat
and much more!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.
No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.
Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!
https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/
* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *
Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).