$CALL+ tax & licensing
204-772-2411
2016 Lincoln MKZ
Reserve AWD **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9228772
- Stock #: U2492A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 40,163 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2016 Lincoln MKZ RESERVE AWD **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/227 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln MKZ has the following options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Premium Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: paddle shifters, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: 18", and Systems Monitor. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
